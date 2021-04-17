Sign in front of El Cajon house with 10 convicted sex offenders leaves neighbors confused

The sign says that the offenders will be out by the end of the month, but neighbors are still questioning if it’ll really happen.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Neighbors in El Cajon say someone from the house where 10 convicted sex offenders live is sending them a message. The message was written by hand and now the neighbors are speaking out about it. A protest was held near the house last week because residents don’t feel safe with them being there.

News 8's LaMonica Peters spoke to a neighbor who says this sign just showed up this morning. It says that the offenders will be out by the end of the month but she’s still questioning if it’ll really happen.

A neighbor says when she woke up this morning and looked through her curtains, she was surprised to see this written message at the house where the sex offenders have been living. A neighbor named Felicia told News 8, “Hey, we’re leaving so leave us alone so we can leave, kind of out sight out of mind. You think you’ve won but you haven’t.”

She says she doesn’t know if the homeowners or the offenders put it there. On Thursday, dozens of people showed up to protest in front of the house. According to the Megan’s Law website, the 10 offenders convictions range from sodomy with a minor under age 18 to lewd and lascivious acts on a child under age 14.

The neighbor added, “We don’t want them in another neighborhood because it’s the same issue. More children are in danger. They need to go somewhere that is not family-oriented, not a family neighborhood. She also says she’s seen someone in the house looking out the windows, but she says no one answers the door if they knock. For now, she’s just staying alert and giving her child all the information she can to keep him safe.

“My next-door neighbor walks my son to and from school. So, I was like, if you see anyone that you don’t know and they ask for help, I told him that an adult will never ask a child for help, period.

News 8 has not confirmed with law enforcement if the offenders will actually be leaving the house but the neighbors say they’ll continue to keep an eye on this house and organize until something is done.