Silver Strand shoreline reopens, South Bay beaches remain closed

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County announced it is safe to go into the water at the Silver Strand shoreline.

Over the weekend, the county announced recent water quality samples met state health standards.

An advisory was also lifted at Bayside Park at J Street. However, an advisory remains in place for Tidelands Park in Coronado, San Diego River Outlet in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon Outlet and La Jolla Children’s Pool.

Imperial Beach and the Tijuana Slough remain closed.

Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meet to discuss whether or not to declare a local state of emergency regarding the cross-border sewage contamination.

"When it's open everyone's excited," said Milton Boyle. "To be excited because the beach is open should be a normal thing, but its sad because its not open most of the time."

He lives three blocks from the water in Imperial Beach, but said he has to drive to Coronado or Ocean Beach just to use the ocean.

South Bay beaches have been closed for more than 500 days due to cross border pollution.

Boyle said the US government needs to work with Mexico to fix the problem.