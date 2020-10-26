Rapidly growing fire in Orange County has prompted mandatory evacuation orders for 60,000

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the Orchard Hills community north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.

SILVERADO, Calif. — Amid red-flag conditions brought on by gusting winds and dangerously low humidity, a wildfire raced across terrain in the Santiago Canyon area, forcing mandatory evacuations in the Orchard Hills area, threatening structures and blocking key roadways through the region.

Fire officials say all helicopters that have been battling the Silverado Fire are being pulled off the blaze due to the high winds making water drops ineffective. Crews say they'll reevaluate the use of aircraft in a few hours.

The blaze erupted at 6:47 a.m. in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads., and within an hour it had scorched roughly 50 acres. The fire was estimated at about 200 acres by 9:30 a.m. And by 10:15 a.m., Cal Fire reported that the Silverado Fire has grown to 500 acres.

Per @OCFA_PIO, #SilveradoFire off of Santiago Canyon Road and Silverado Canyon Road, Southwest of Silverado in Orange County is 500 acres.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the Orchard Hills community north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road. Irvine police said the University Community Center at 1 Beech Tree Lane and the Quail Hill Community Center at 35 Shady Canyon Drive were both available as evacuation centers.

The evacuation order affected roughly 60,000 people, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Although structures were reported to be threatened and there were some reports of buildings already burned, fire authorities had not yet confirmed any structural damage. There were no reports of any injuries.

Your #OCFirefighters are aggressively attacking the #SilveradoFire from the air and the ground.



Sign up for AlertOC at https://t.co/IdrIheWtVK.

In addition to the Irvine Unified School District campuses that have been evacuated due to the Silverado Fire, Tustin Unified School District has evacuated Orchard Hills School and Hicks Canyon and Myford elementary schools. Orchard Hills students have been taken to Beckman High School, where they can be picked up by their parents. Hicks Canyon and Myford students were released to parents at the school sites.

The Foothill Transportation Corridor (241) Toll Road was closed from Santiago Canyon Road to the Eastern Transportation Corridor (133) Toll Road.

Southbound state Route 91 was also closed in the area north of the 241 Freeway.

Orange County Fire Authority officials said the flames had jumped the 241 Freeway shortly after 9 a.m.

The fire was sending a major plume of smoke over the entire region, creating unhealthy air across a wide area. The Orange County Health Care Agency urged residents in affected areas to stay indoors, limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed and run air conditions to filter the air.

Road closures for #SilveradoFire:

•Portolla from 241 to Jamboree

•241 from the 133 to Santiago

•Santiago Canyon Rd from Cooks to the 241

Southern California Edison had power cut off to 440 customers in Orange County late Monday morning due to the wildfire threat, but another 12,792 customers were under consideration for power shutoffs to prevent fueling the blaze.