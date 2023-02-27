Sinkhole forces road closure in Encinitas neighborhood

A sinkhole formed after torrential rain in the Cardiff neighborhood of Encinitas. The hole is near Lake Drive, south of Birmingham Drive.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Neighbors in Cardiff are dealing with a massive sinkhole discovered Sunday morning after the heavy rain last weekend.

“I think it’s quite large,” said Barbara Moeller-Rounds.

“It’s a real big deal,” said Debbie Domenie.

City workers were on site Monday, taking stock of the damage to the canyonside.

“Wow, it’s just a wow,” said Gary Nelson. “It’s amazing what happens when we have these torrential downpours.”

Neighbors tell CBS 8 this area overlooking the canyon is a popular gathering spot to watch sunsets.

“People normally park and watch the sunset. We all like to come down and watch it,” said Barbara Moeller-Rounds. “I’m happy no one got hurt.”

CBS 8 asked the City of Encinitas what caused the sinkhole, and they responded by saying a moderate-sized sinkhole had already formed there from a failed stormwater pipe, and while plans were underway to fix it, the heavy rains made it much larger.

“This is where all the water drains here,” said Domenie. “Now it’s dugway in, apparently into the middle of this lane here.”

The City expects this section of Lake Drive between Sea Village Way and Wales Drive to be closed for 3 to 4 weeks while repairs are made.

“When we have a so-called ‘sinkhole,’ or the ground has sunk someplace in the San Diego area, we do not have natural caves. When something has eroded out or collapsed in, that means some human infrastructure has failed,” said Pat Abbott, professor emeritus of geology at San Diego State University. “With heavy rains, when the water piles up, and the pipe has a fracture, the water’s escaping through that fracture, eroding the underground area. If it goes under people’s houses or a street or something, then the ground will collapse into that evacuated ditch.”

Below is the complete statement of information provided to CBS 8 by the City of Encinitas:

“The City of Encinitas had a moderate-sized sinkhole on a corrugated metal pipe that the County installed before the City incorporated. Damage from this failed pipe had been isolated west of the curb inlet and roadway. On February 8, the Encinitas City Council approved an Emergency Declaration to replace the failed culvert and repair that sinkhole. After getting the appropriate permits and materials in place, our emergency contractor was scheduled to begin repair work on Monday, February 27, 2023. The sinkhole worsened with the heavy rains this weekend, so it now extends 6’ to 8’ under the Lake Drive pavement. This more enormous sinkhole was discovered on Sunday morning, and immediate action was taken to ensure public safety.

The repair involves shoring the failure area, reconstructing the embankment, replacing the inlet, and reconnecting the upstream storm drains. The City is coordinating with local utility companies on the repair.

We expect the section of Lake Drive between Sea Village Way and Wales Drive to be closed for approximately 3 to 4 weeks while repairs are undertaken, barring any unforeseen circumstances. The City has established a detour route from Wales Drive to Crest Drive for ingress/egress around the Lake Drive closure.

The Nature Collective owns the canyon and trail below Lake Drive and has closed their trail to maintain public safety.”

The trail down in the canyon is also closed for public safety.