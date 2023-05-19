Sinkhole forms in Scripps Ranch after water main break

The cause of the water main break has yet to be determined. The break happened around 5 a.m.

SAN DIEGO — Drivers were met with delays Friday morning when a water main in Scripps Ranch burst, causing the area near Scripps Lake Drive and Scripps Ranch Boulevard to flood.

With so much water flowing in the area, the road eventually buckled and formed a sinkhole.

The cause of the water main break has yet to be determined. The break happened around 5 a.m. Workers began repairs around 8 a.m. Friday.

In a statement, the City of San Diego said, "City of San Diego crews are addressing a water main break near the intersection of Scripps Ranch Boulevard and Scripps Lake Drive. Some customers in the area may be experiencing low water pressure. The timetable for repairs is still being determined. Commuters are asked to avoid the area if possible."