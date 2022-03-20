x
Six arrested during downtown San Diego Checkpoint

Nearly 1500 vehicles passed through the overnight checkpoint
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Six motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during an overnight driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in downtown San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

Six vehicles were impounded, one citation was issued and a motorist was cited or arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, said Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.

Obregon said 1,478 vehicles passed through the checkpoint at 1400 G St., which began at 10:25 p.m. Saturday and ended at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

