x
Skip Navigation

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

local

Six Flags unveils COVID-19 safety precautions for reopening parks

Six Flags parks will also use new imaging technology to conduct temperature checks at front gates.
Credit: AP
FILE--In this June 27, 2016, file photo, riders enjoy The New Revolution, a virtual reality roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif. Southern California's Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park will be open every day of the year beginning in 2018. (AP Photo/Christine Armario, file)

LOS ANGELES — Magic Mountain has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Six Flags officials announced a preview today of what things will look like when the iconic Valencia amusement park finally does open its doors again.

The new protocols will include mandatory face coverings for all staff and guests over the age of 2, an online reservation system to manage crowds, and separation of guests on rides and in dining areas to allow for recommended social distancing.

"All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day," Six Flags said in a statement. "Accommodations may be made on a case-by- case basis for persons with disabilities, health concerns, religious restrictions, or other circumstances."

Six Flags parks will also use new imaging technology to conduct temperature checks at front gates and an advanced screening technology to allow for touchless bag checks.

Before visiting any Six Flags park, guests must make a reservation at https://mypass.sixflags.com/reservations/reserve.aspx.

The first Six Flags park to open under the new rules will be Frontier City in Oklahoma, which is scheduled to resume on June 5.

Amusement parks, concerts and sporting events are part of the final phase of California's re-opening plan. Governor Gavin Newsom has said recently that the state is getting closer, but is not yet at the point where those types of large gatherings are considered safe.

The new rules also apply to the company's water parks, including Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, which is adjacent to Magic Mountain. 

RELATED: California DMV reopening more offices throughout San Diego County

RELATED: Mayor, City Attorney to use transformed motel to help homeless families

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news