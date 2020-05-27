Six Flags unveils COVID-19 safety precautions for reopening parks

LOS ANGELES — Magic Mountain has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Six Flags officials announced a preview today of what things will look like when the iconic Valencia amusement park finally does open its doors again.



The new protocols will include mandatory face coverings for all staff and guests over the age of 2, an online reservation system to manage crowds, and separation of guests on rides and in dining areas to allow for recommended social distancing.



"All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day," Six Flags said in a statement. "Accommodations may be made on a case-by- case basis for persons with disabilities, health concerns, religious restrictions, or other circumstances."



Six Flags parks will also use new imaging technology to conduct temperature checks at front gates and an advanced screening technology to allow for touchless bag checks.



Before visiting any Six Flags park, guests must make a reservation at https://mypass.sixflags.com/reservations/reserve.aspx.



The first Six Flags park to open under the new rules will be Frontier City in Oklahoma, which is scheduled to resume on June 5.



Amusement parks, concerts and sporting events are part of the final phase of California's re-opening plan. Governor Gavin Newsom has said recently that the state is getting closer, but is not yet at the point where those types of large gatherings are considered safe.



The new rules also apply to the company's water parks, including Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, which is adjacent to Magic Mountain.