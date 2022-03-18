Sixth-grader from Poway Unified claims San Diego County spelling bee title

Sixty middle school students, from grades six to eight, attending public and private schools throughout San Diego County competed virtually.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County crowns its newest spelling bee champion. Eleven-year-old Mihir Konkapaka, a sixth-grader from Poway Unified School District's virtual school Connect Academy, took the win by spelling "sabreur" -- meaning one that fences with a light dueling sword.

Sixty middle school students, from grades six to eight attending public and private schools throughout San Diego County, competed Thursday in the 52nd annual countywide spelling bee. Similar to last year, the event was held virtually to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The Spelling Bee is a time-honored academic competition that any student can participate in to connect with school and develop skills that will help them in the future,” said Dr. Paul Gothold, San Diego County superintendent of schools. “Students learn to set goals, dedicate time to studying, and gain experience in public speaking, all of which are useful in both college and career.”

According to the County Education Office, spellers studied the 2022 School Spelling Bee Study List, the Words of the Champions, and the Word Club app to learn about word meanings, which were provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Mihir will go on to represent San Diego County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Jedd Li from Francis Parker School is an alternate should Mihir be unable to compete in the national bee.

The Countywide Spelling Bee is presented by San Diego County Credit Union in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education and the Union-Tribune. The spelling bee pronouncer this year was Walter Ritter, executive director of Write Out Loud, an organization that seeks to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud to audiences of all ages.