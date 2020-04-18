It's no secret – experts say handwashing and sanitizing are key to staying healthy during the ongoing pandemic.

Beyond staying virus clear, cleansing can also have other health effects.

Our skin is our first line of defense. It's important to pay attention to your skin now more than ever with the lifestyle changes that we are experiencing.

Dr. Azadeh Shirazi is a dermatologist and skin surgeon in La Jolla. Shirazi said changes in the skin have a lot to do with the stress everyone is experiencing during the times of social distancing and home isolation.

"Stress can make everything worse. It may not be the actual cause of things, but it can definitely make your skin break out more and develop more rashes if you're already sensitive to that," said Shirazi.

Shirazi has been doing virtual appointments to help her clients and puts a lot of information on her social media accounts.

While safety precautions are vital right now, like wearing a mask, it can increase the moisture and the microclimate of our skin. Shirazi said that's the same with cleansing your hands.

“When we see redness or dashing or flaming in the skin, your skin is compromised. It's no longer protecting you,” said Shirazi.

She advised using restorative products to help protect our skin and overall health.

"What I really like to do are hand soaks and using creams that help build the sounds integrity and hyrolyic acid attract and maintain hydration of your skin coat and skin," said Shirazi.

Due to the ongoing pandemic she is taking text consultations at the following number: 858-456-3992 or online at azimdskincare.com.