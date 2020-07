This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A skydiver died Sunday after crews responded to a medical rescue call off Otay Lakes Road near Chula Vista, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Cal Fire crews responded to the scene northwest of the Skydive San Diego Glider Port along with San Diego sheriffs and the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Officials reported the person had major trauma just after 11 a.m.

