'Slow Streets' program getting mixed response in Pacific Beach

Closing down a busy stretch of Diamond Street for pedestrians and cyclists is causing congesting traffic in other places.

SAN DIEGO — In the last few months there have been fewer cars on the road, and many more pedestrians out and about.

In response to more people needing to stretch their legs in their own neighborhood, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the "Slow Streets" pilot program, which went in effect Thursday morning.

The program closed down three streets in certain areas of San Diego, including a mile-and-a-half of Diamond Street, in Pacific Beach.

"I think it's fantastic," says Justin Hersh, a Pacific Beach resident and avid cyclist. "There's decreased car traffic all around the city. You might as well open up some of the streets for pedestrians and bikers."

However, there are residents in the neighborhood that have been against the closure of a major thoroughfare.

"I completely understand why the city wants to make 'slow streets,'" said one concerned neighbor who did not want to be named. "But doing so they're creating unsafe streets in Pacific Beach."

According to her, there has been an increased amount of traffic on her street, which is a block up from Diamond. She said cars have simply been diverting onto her street, which can be dangerous.

"It's not safe," she said. "I was almost hit by a car blowing through a stop sign."

Other Pacific Beach residents hope the city continues to make space for people to stretch their legs.