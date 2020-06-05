Small business owner gets loan needed to save employees with help from San Diego bank

One week after airing a small business owner's tearful plea, he finally got the help he needed to save his business.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — One week made all the difference for Diving Unlimited International, a San Diego small business on the brink of letting go the majority of its staff.

"I feel like the weight of the world has been lifted off my shoulders,” said Richard Long, owner and founder of Diving Unlimited International in Golden Hill.

Long said a week ago, he came close to letting go his 51 employees since his company was running out of money and wouldn't be unable to continue paying staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He struggled writing his employees, who have worked with him for over 15 years, a tearful letter.

Home Bank of California saw Long’s story on News 8 and stepped in to help.

Long said he tore the letter up after receiving good news and wrote a new letter to staff that said “You guys still have a job.”

“We have a smaller volume of customers, but we really spend our time getting them what they need,” said Christy Schmitt, Home Bank of California, Senior Vice President, Business Banking manager.

Schmitt said there can be a long delay in dealing with a larger bank since there are many branch locations and customers in line.

“The government put aside funds specially for community banks to make the PPP loan,” Schmitt said.

Long said he saw results instantly with the help from Home Bank of California.

“The very next morning, I had an email and a phone call from the bank,” Long said.

His small business loan of half-a-million dollars was finally approved.

"From collecting all the documents, and submitting everything to SBA, we were able to get the approval by 4:00 that day,” said Allison Dempsey, Home Bank of California, VP, Business Development Officer.

“We take pride in knowing all our customers by name, and it can be easy to get answers because we are a smaller bank and able to make decisions really quickly,” Dempsey said.

Long said he’s grateful for no more layoff talks and workers can continue to make specialty diving suits for first responders and the military.

"The weight that was lifted off my shoulders is unbelievable, my employees are like family, and there's 51 families there, they have little kids and grandkids, and they depend on me,” Long said.

Long, an Army veteran, calls this an early birthday gift as he will turn 83 on May 7.