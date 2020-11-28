Small Business Saturday to kick off in several San Diego communities

Shop at five places in Logan Heights and get a free swag bag.

SAN DIEGO — If you're looking to do some holiday shopping this weekend, communities throughout San Diego are hoping you will choose to "shop small."

The pandemic has taken a toll on so many small businesses throughout our city, and they your need help now more than ever.

Saturday, Nov. 28, Small Business Saturday kicks off in several communities, including Logan Heights and Chula Vista.

"These businesses have been impacted like never before," said Michelle Ascencio of the Logan Heights Community Development Corporation.

"A lot of our businesses, especially the businesses I work with directly, are thinking about filing for bankruptcy," she said. "They've been in the area for over a decade and they just can't see their way through at this moment in time."

For example, she said, stores like The White Dress Shop haven't had business in months. The owner sells dresses for big events and hasn't sold any since March.

Ascencio said because the owner's business opened in 2020, she doesn't qualify for any government assistance programs.

"All of these businesses we're working with are family-run businesses," she said.

There's also Rosita's Flower Shop - it's been in the community for years.

"She's been working for herself, by herself for decades," said Ascencio. "She works really hard and she takes so much pride in the work she does."

According to Ascencio, since the pandemic hit, most businesses have seen a drop in sales by 50 percent or more.

"I'm really trying to make sure these mom and pop shops are able to keep their doors open and these families have food on their tables, and have customers coming through their doors every day," she said.

Meanwhile, in Chula Vista, the push to 'shop small' is strong as well.

"Small businesses are the heartbeat of Chula Vista," said Miranda Evans, an Economic Development Specialist with the City of Chula Vista. "And when residents choose to spend their hard earned dollars locally that money goes back to the community."

According to Evans, 95 percent of the businesses in Chula Vista are small businesses, meaning they have 10 or fewer employees.

The city recently launched a "We Built This" campaign on social media encouraging residents to keep their dollars local.

Evans said in July, they sent out a survey to business owners regarding the impact of the pandemic on their businesses. She said 60 percent feared they may have to close by the end of the year

"As we're nearing the 6-month mark we want to make sure the 60 percent doesn't become a reality," said Evans.

Small Business Saturday has also kicked off in the following communities:

In Logan Heights, they're launching a program called “Passport to Logan Heights.” Shop at any five participating locations and you can get a free swag bag.

The Businesses taking part are:

The White Dress - 3008 Imperial Ave. San Diego, CA 92102

Catalanos Pizzeria - 3002 Imperial Ave. San Diego, CA 92102

Rositas Flower Shop - 2924 National Ave. San Diego, CA 92113

La Colmena Fruity Mex - 3101 Imperial Ave. San Diego, CA 92102

Chef' Em Mariscos - 2162 Imperial Ave. San Diego, CA 92102

Panederia La Buena - 2582 Imperial Ave. San Diego, CA 92102

Todo Pa La Cruda - 2851 Imperial Ave. San Diego, CA 92102

Antojitos Colombianos - 2040 Imperial Ave. San Diego, CA 92102

