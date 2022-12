4.2 earthquake occurred near Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO — A magnitude-4.2 earthquake occurred just north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County at 4:12 a.m. Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, near the San Jacinto Fault, produced shaking that was felt across the county and in Los Angeles, Long Beach and the Salton Sea.

The temblor began 1.5 miles beneath the Earth's surface, the agency said.