Small plane crash lands on road in San Marcos

Authorities are asking the public to avoid South Rancho Santa Fe Road from Melrose Drive while they investigate.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy road in San Marcos on Saturday.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, at approximately 6:15 p.m. reports came in that a small plane landed on the street near South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive.

The plane described as a small cessna, appeared to have struck a vehicle during the landing.

No major injuries or fatalities were reported, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. Passengers on the plane and car were reported to be uninjured.

The pubic is asked to avoid the area near South Rancho Santa Fe Road to Boulder Ridge Drive while authorities investigate.

The FAA has been notified of the incident.

Watch Commander: @SDSOSanMarcos Deputies responded to a light aircraft that had an emergency landing near S Rancho Santa Fe Rd and Melrose Dr @sanmarcoscity. S Rancho Santa Fe Rd from Melrose Dr will be closed for an unknown time period, please avoid the area. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 17, 2022