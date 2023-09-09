Small plane crashes near Gillespie Field in El Cajon

A small plane crashes near Gillespie Field on Magnolia Saturday while attempting to land just five feet before runway just before 11 am.



A 25 -year-old student pilot was training for his licenses with his instructor when the instructor says the engine gave out.



When the instructor noticed a problem with the engine he took over the landing.



As the plane descended, it came in too low and hit a chain linked fence adjacent to the airfield knocking the fence onto Magnolia Avenue.



Both the pilot and the instructor exited the plane safely.



Moments later a mother was driving simultaneously down Magnolia Avenue and ran over the fallen chain linked fence. It caused damage underneath her car. The mother and her daughter are okay.



The NTSB and the FAA are investigating the crash.