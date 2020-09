The Cessna plane crashed around 5:30 p.m. and appeared to be nose down in images from the scene.

SAN DIEGO — A small plane crashed Sunday evening at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport - also known as Montgomery Field - in San Diego, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. No injuries were reported.

