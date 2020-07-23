Small plane goes down in Jamul, no injuries reported

According to an FAA spokesperson, the plane was a single-engine Montana Coyote that landed in the field for unknown reasons. The FAA will investigate.

JAMUL, Calif. — A small plane went down in a field in Jamul on Wednesday night but neither of the plane's occupants were injured, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Deputies received a call of a downed plane about 7:50 p.m. off Campo Road, according to Lt. Glen Twyman of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Cal Fire and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene off State Route 94 southeast of Jamul Casino, according to Cal Fire. A sheriff's department ASTREA helicopter was able to locate the private plane.

Fire crews remained on scene after the crash to prevent any of the nearby dry grass from catching on fire, Twyman said.

According to an FAA spokesperson, the plane was a single-engine Montana Coyote that landed in the field for unknown reasons. The FAA will investigate.