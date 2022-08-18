Small plane makes emergency landing, hits car near I-8 in El Cajon

Greenfield Drive has been closed due to that plane crash near Interstate 8 east of Gillespie Field, but no freeway lanes are impacted, according to El Cajon police.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A pilot was able to get out of the wreckage and walk away Thursday after the light plane he was flying crashed onto a city street in El Cajon.

The aircraft went down shortly after 10:30 a.m. between two bridges separating the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 8 over Greenfield Drive, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Andy McKellar said.

When it hit the street, the plane grazed an SUV, leaving it with minimal damage, McKellar said. The plane, however, wound up "pretty well banged up," with its front end bent around to the extent that its propeller was facing backward, he said.

The pilot, who had been the sole occupant of the aircraft, was conscious and alert after the crash. Paramedics took him to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash, which forced a closure in the 1700 block of Greenfield Drive, was not immediately clear.

"We know that (the pilot) was in contact with Gillespie Field (airport) prior to the incident," McKellar said.