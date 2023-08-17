Smugglers caught trafficking spider monkeys across U.S.-Mexico border

Authorities at the Calexico West Port of Entry seized three baby spider monkeys concealed within an animal carrier in a car.

CALEXICO, Calif. — Authorities at the U.S.-Mexico Calexico West Port of Entry seized baby spider monkeys that were being illegally smuggled into the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on August 14 encountered a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man driving a 2020 van who were applying for entry into the United States from Mexico.

"During an initial inspection, a CBP officer discovered an animal carrier hidden behind the rear seat that contained live monkeys," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

Officers referred the vehicle to "secondary inspection," an area where cars are deeply searched and checked for illegal contraband, and discovered three live baby spider monkeys.

"Illegal smuggling of endangered species, such as spider monkeys, poses a grave threat to the ecosystem," said Roque Caza, Area Port Director for Calexico.

CBP officers detained the occupants of the car, and they were taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigators.

Fish and Wildlife services were called to assist with the safe relocation of the spider monkeys.

It is illegal to own a monkey in 19 states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and Wyoming.