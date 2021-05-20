'Smuggling' vessel capsizes in La Jolla

A Border Patrol agent on scene said the lack of lifejackets is a "recipe for disaster."

SAN DIEGO — A "smuggling" vessel initially carrying between 15 and 18 people capsized in La Jolla Thursday morning.

San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said the entire event took 25 minutes.

According to Gartland, some people on the vessel had floatation devices. Eight people were rescued off Marine Street.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent on scene said agents initially spotted several people that appeared to be in distress a little after 5 a.m.

But, not everyone appeared to have a lifejacket.

"Some of these folks, I don't think know how to swim," he said.

Border Patrol was able to apprehend 15 people and one person remains in critical condition.

Gartland described it as a "smuggling event" with multiple agencies involved.

According to Border Patrol, fiscal year 2020 was a record year for maritime apprehensions, totaling 1,273.

The current fiscal year, which ends in September, has already seen close to 1,100 maritime apprehensions.