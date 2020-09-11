Snow causes some schools in East County to shift to distance learning Monday

Two districts will shift to distance learning for Monday and another will have a snow day with the day to be made up later in the year.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — Snow and cold temperatures are causing three school districts in east San Diego County to make changes to the school day for Monday, Nov 9. Schools in the Julian Union Elementary School District as well as the Warner Unified School District will shift to distance learning for Monday.

The Julian Union High School District will have a snow day on Monday and schools will be closed. They will have to make up that day later in the school year.

The Full statement from the San Diego County Office of Education:

The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts.

Due to snow in the forecast tonight and predicted freezing temperatures tomorrow, schools in the following districts will shift to distance learning for all students on Monday, Nov. 9:

Julian Union High School District will have a snow day (no distance learning), with a scheduled makeup day to come at the end of the school year.