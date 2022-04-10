Soapy Joe's hires people with disabilities for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

PRIDE Industries, a Northern California-based foundation, helps find employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

SAN DIEGO — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Sixteen people with disabilities work across several Soapy Joe’s car wash locations across San Diego helping customers get a car wash while making sure it’s a smooth and enjoyable ride.

"I always come here on time. I wanted to make some good money," said 28-year-old Kevin Daggett who has worked at Soapy Joe's for the past 6 months.

"My job duties are sweeping the parking lot, replacing the trash bags, and also emptying out the vacuums and washing towels," said Daggett.

What many customers may not know is that Daggett is disabled, but thanks to PRIDE Industries, a social enterprise that helps provide employment for people with disabilities, Daggett has a place to work.

"People with disabilities may face challenges where workplaces are not inclusive and there's a lack of opportunity to be given a chance. At PRIDE, people of all abilities have equal access to employment, " said Brian Garback, Director of Workforce Inclusion at PRIDE Industries.

"I think there's a large misconception about hiring people with disabilities. They are on time and they stay within the dress code and they stay productive which is phenomenal for any candidate," said Jacob Teague, Site Manager at Soapy Joe's.

PRIDE Industries partners with many businesses in San Diego including Soapy Joe's, the San Diego Zoo, and San Diego County.

They offer a free job line to help people with disabilities in California with resources to land a job. They also have services in Spanish.

"It's all positive. We are seeing an embracing of our PRIDE candidates and celebrating our differences," said Anne Mauler, Vice President of Marketing at Soapy Joe's.

Daggett now has goals for the future and a plan for what he will do with his earnings.

"My goals are to get to know people, raise some good money and being nice to other customers. I want to get some new clothes when I'm done getting paid. I want to get paid this week. I really love it here," said Daggett.

