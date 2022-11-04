SoCal grocery workers at Albertsons, Vons, and Ralphs vote on new contract

UFCW Locals came to a tentative agreement with the companies on April 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Grocery workers at Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Ralphs locations throughout southern California began voting Monday morning on a new three-year contract.

United Food and Commercial Workers Locals (UFCW Locals) 135 members in San Diego County will vote on April 11-13 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at three different locations. Monday at Machinists Hall in Chula Vista, Tuesday at California Center for the Arts in Escondido, and Wednesday at UFCW Local 135 in Mission Valley.

UFCW Locals came to a tentative agreement with the companies on April 4. Union members said in the past it had taken months to reach a new deal, but at the union's insistence, negotiations were done at a quicker pace with less than one month between the expiration date of the previous contract, March 6, and the tentative agreement.

Though it took many bargaining sessions, union members said "the results are one of the best union retail contracts in the nation."

"We are proud to have bargained this contract on behalf of all UFCW members at Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Ralphs. Throughout the pandemic, these workers proved how essential they truly are. They served their communities, sacrificed for their country, and have earned the right to be called essential. This contract is a huge step forward in showing them the value they bring," said Todd Walters, UFCW Local 135 president.

UFCW Local 135 represents close to 7500 essential workers at Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Ralphs in San Diego and Imperial Counties at 93 locations. There are close to 50,000 workers total in these southern California bargaining units, represented by seven different UFCW Locals.

Union members said the results will be released after all UFCW Locals have concluded voting on the evening of Saturday, April 16.

WATCH RELATED: Workers reach tentative agreement with grocery stores (Apr 5, 2022)