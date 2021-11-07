'SoCal Uprising' caravan from Los Angeles to San Diego with message of unity

SAN DIEGO — People with SoCal Uprising Against State Terror, a grassroots organization, marched and drove from Los Angeles to San Diego on Sunday. It was a way to get a message of unity across.
Their final stop was at Balboa Park where speakers shared stories of their struggles and what they would like to see in today's world. Roughly 50 people joined to speak up against hate.
Organizer Anthony Bryson said it's a day of action against oppression to indigenous, Black, and people of color. Bryson added it was a way to unite together, share personal stories, and the struggles each person has gone through.