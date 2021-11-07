'SoCal Uprising' caravan from Los Angeles to San Diego with message of unity

Their final stop was at Balboa Park where speakers shared stories of their struggles and what they would like to see in today's world.

SAN DIEGO — People with SoCal Uprising Against State Terror, a grassroots organization, marched and drove from Los Angeles to San Diego on Sunday. It was a way to get a message of unity across.

Their final stop was at Balboa Park where speakers shared stories of their struggles and what they would like to see in today's world. Roughly 50 people joined to speak up against hate.