Soccer fans pack into Snapdragon Stadium to celebrate MLS coming to San Diego

Soccer fans are hyped for the arrival of a major league soccer team to the city of San Diego. The MLS’s latest expansion team will debut in 2025.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — Soccer fans are hyped for the arrival of a major league soccer team to the city of San Diego.

Hundreds of eager fans showed out to Snapdragon Stadium Saturday to celebrate the arrival of a new sports team.

San Diego is joining Major League Soccer as the 30th team.

"I'm super excited we’ve been watching the wave games all season, and I can only imagine it will be equally as amazing," said fan Jasmine Haddad.

"I'm so excited "I've been a lifelong soccer fan," added another fan.

"I can't be more excited; I can't tell you how excited we are as a community; we’ve seen waiting for this for decades," said lifelong San Diegan, John Lococo.

"I think we have the fan base new stadium; we have the new stadium. Think the wave coming here, the loyal coming here has been just like a big eye opener to how many sports fans and soccer fans there are in San Diego," said Hannah Chaput, a fan.

Many even began lining up hours before doors opened.

"We got here right at six, and there are already hundreds of people ahead of us," said one fan.

Fans say they're eager to welcome a new team and are thankful for the sport's growing popularity.

"This feels like reminiscing of the kick-offs that Petco had when we first opened that stadium," said one fan.

There's still no information about the team's name, colors, or mascot. The name will be between San Diego Football Club and the Football Club of San Diego.

An announcement on those details is expected sometime between late summer and early fall.

The MLS’s latest expansion team will debut in 2025.