Social Distance Tracker: San Diegans are not staying home

Things began to change after the Easter holiday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly 90% of Americans said they’re following stay at home orders, but smartphones are telling a very different story.

Under California’s stay-at-home order, residents are only supposed to go out for essential needs, but researchers at the University of Maryland have discovered that only about one in three San Diegans are actually staying home.

Lei Zhang, director of the Maryland Transportation Institute said San Diegans started out great, staying home as coronavirus concerns spread across the country.

Then, the Tuesday after Easter, things started to change.

“Fewer people are staying home,” Zhang said. “People are making more trips. They're making more trips for non-work purposes. They're also staying out longer. They're also making longer trips.”

On April 9, 38% of San Diegans were staying home, but just 2 weeks later, that number dropped to 33%.

The data also shows San Diegans are taking more trips out of the county and across state lines.

Zhang is concerned, but not surprised.

“Just like the rest of the nation, we're getting a little tired of this,” he said. “We see this quarantine fatigue. We see that in San Diego.”

The smartphone information used for the study is anonymized and aggregated, so it doesn't identify individuals. Zhang said it's a great tool for moving the country forward.

“We're just trying to leverage this interesting data source to provide up to date info on a state and county level to the general public and decision makers to help them optimize policies on social distancing," he said.

With more and more protests to re-open the country, beaches across out county re-opening, and better weather on the way, Zhang fears his data will continue to show a decline in people staying home.

“This trend of dropping and decreasing social distance behavior is continuing. It's getting worse and worse across the nation," he said.

The fear is that could translate into higher coronavirus transmission rates - meaning our efforts to flatten the virus curve could be in jeopardy, leading to more hospitalizations and deaths.