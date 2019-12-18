LOS ANGELES — SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park announced today that Pechanga Resort Casino is its newest founding partner of the 70,000-seat stadium and 298-acre development being built in Inglewood by Los Angeles Rams owner and chairman Stanley Kroenke.



As a part of the agreement, Pechanga Resort Casino, which is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians, will be the official California casino partner of the Rams, Chargers, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. Pechanga is the first Southern California-headquartered company to announce a sponsorship with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the partners said.



"We are thrilled to partner with the Chargers and the Rams and to be a part of SoFi Stadium," Tribal Chairman Mark Macarro said. "This isn't just a Los Angeles stadium. It's a Southern California stadium, and Southern California has always been and will always be our home. We are especially proud to be able to help local students and people in need with the grants we announced today."



Pechanga tribal leadership is donating $100,000 to Morningside High School in Inglewood and the Inglewood chapters of the nonprofit organizations School on Wheels and U.S. Vets.



The partners also said they hosted a complimentary shopping experience for 50 homeless and/or at-risk veterans through U.S. Vets to give them needed items ahead of the holidays. The vets will receive items such as blankets, socks, umbrellas, hats and more.



"We are building a global destination that will be the pinnacle of sports and live entertainment," said Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Pechanga is a company that not only shares Stan Kroenke's vision to build a world-class facility and fan-first development with Hollywood Park, but also shares our passion for our surrounding communities."



When SoFi Stadium opens in July, it will feature select Pechanga- branded spaces, including the Pechanga Founders Club, a 14,000 square-foot club space within the stadium that is located on field level, the partners said. The space will be branded throughout, and guests will be close to all the action happening on the field.