Solar roofers hailed heroes for extinguishing brushfire

Images of solar roofers putting out a fire have gone viral with neighbors in Rancho Penasquitos.

SAN DIEGO — Quick action by a group of solar roofers is getting a lot of well-deserved attention.

A brushfire broke out on Tuesday in Rancho Penasquitos around 3 p.m. off Carmel Valley Road near Black Mountain Open Space.

The roofing crew was able get most of it out before firefighters arrived.

A neighbor who called 911 captured the men’s selflessness and the images have gone viral.

“Too often people just pass by and don't get involved and this truly was a life and danger situation that they put themselves into,” said Matt Bartelt.

The father and avid mountain biker lives just below where the fire broke out during the red flag warning.

“Had winds picked up and got into the actual hill, shy of a miracle I don't know what would have stopped it,” said Bartelt.

Neighbors wanted to do more than just shout outs on social media. The work truck the men were in was labeled Palomar Solar so neighbors called the owners.

“So many phone calls and emails,” said Adam Rizzo, Palomar Solar partner. “Couldn’t be prouder of the guys, we are fortunate to have great employees.”

Partner and boss, Adam Rizzo, shared the gratitude with the roofers being called good Samaritans.

“He [Ubaldo Lopez] was like, ‘oh man no big deal we were just driving by, no big deal,” said Rizzo.

It was a big deal for the surrounding neighbors. In 2014 an area nearby burned, and conditions now are bone dry and windy.

Lead roofer Ubaldo Lopez says he is no hero and that they were just trying to help.

“We are just roofer solar guys, that's what we do,” said Lopez. “The wind was starting to catch up and noticed a lot of brush up the hill we thought we might as well try to do something and slow it down before the fire department comes.”

The fire was nearly out by the time the fire department arrived which was shortly after flames flared up. Lopez's son Damien also assisted and employees Cirinio Rios, Miguel Estevan. Mesa Verde Middle School security guard Mr. Kirton also jumped in to help.

“We were at the right place at the right time,” said Lopez.

The men also had the right tools. Lopez says they don’t carry all of those tools every day in the truck but on that day they did and they didn’t expect all the hoopla.

“We usually like to be under the radar and not get too much attention,” said Lopez.

Neighbors say their act of kindness needed attention.



“In the age we are in now, the small story is huge and it needs to be shared,” said Bartelt.