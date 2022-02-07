Driver killed in a solo predawn car crash in La Mesa

The vehicle veered off the street and struck a tree, ejecting the driver. The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

LA MESA, Calif. — Two men were injured Monday, one fatally, in a predawn solo car crash in a neighborhood near Grossmont High School.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m., when a 32-year-old motorist lost control of an eastbound 2018 Hyundai Genesis in the 9000 block of Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa, according to police.

The vehicle veered off the street and struck a tree, ejecting the driver. The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

Paramedics took a 29-year-old man who had been riding in the car to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Katy Lynch said.