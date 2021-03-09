Some Californians don't know there's a recall election happening

News 8 political reporter, Morgan Rynor hit the streets to talk to every-day voters to see what they know about the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Over a bottle of wine and some cheese, three medical doctors and one reporter gathered around a table to catch up.

“I’ve been so focused on the recall,” the reporter said.

Three sets of eyes glanced back at each other in silence. Finally, one of them broke away and stared at the reporter.

“Okay Morgan, what is this recall you keep talking about?”

The shock set in. It’s my job as a political reporter to know about the recall, but is it possible there’s still people who do not even know it’s happening and how many? I hit the streets to find out.

What I did was in no way an academic study, but rather a glimpse into the minds of a few. I walked up to anyone and everyone who would talk to me Friday morning. About 20 people spoke.

The majority of the people did know there was at least a recall going on.

“I think we have a lot of problems and it’s good that there’s an actual recall,” Heather Goodmanson said.

Some like Jessica Corwin knew every detail and already cast her vote.

“Basically you have to vote yes or no on recall, then you’re also given a list of candidates to choose should you want to recall Gavin Newsom,” Corwin said.

Then there were those who knew a recall was going on, but couldn’t provide many details like when the election was or who was running against Gov. Newsom.

“It’s coming up pretty soon, in a couple of months or so,” Larry Brown Said.

The recall election is September 14, in just over a week.

One voter told me she couldn’t name a recall candidate but knew that there was “that one black guy,” referring to talk show host Larry Elder.

And then there were several who didn’t know the recall was happening at all.

James Hutchins said before Friday, he would have never known.

“This is my first time hearing about it,” he said.

Hutchinson said he’s unsure if he were to vote, if he would want to keep Newsom in or not.

“It’s hard to say, I don’t think I'm on either side of it. It’s a hard job, so to expect someone to be perfect at it is unrealistic.”

Anitra Lee said she thinks the whole thing is stupid so she hasn’t done any research.

“Just like I thought Trump thinking he was cheated was stupid,” she said.

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber said her office is doing what they can to raise awareness, but that there are always going to be some people who just don’t know about it.

“We hope that most folks know that there’s an election taking place, doesn’t mean everybody will, but one thing for sure we’re going to make sure we get the message to everyone that there is an election taking place and they should participate.”

Gov. Newsom’s campaign said they’re working hard to reach that exact voter. They completed their targeted list today, calling 18 million people, calling 20 million, and knocking on a million doors. They will continue the effort until the very last day.