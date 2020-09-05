Some San Diego businesses feel tied down under reopening rules

The state is now working on guidelines that'll allow office buildings, dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, and outdoor museums to reopen next.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Many San Diego retail businesses took the first step in reopening Friday, after the state loosened some restrictions, but with all of the changes and limitations, businesses and consumers were left confused.

Some shoppers thought they could come to a store like Lawrance Furniture in Encinitas and walk in, but the new rules strictly allow retailers to open for curbside pickup and delivery.

“They should level the playing field,” said Howard Haimsohn of Lawrance Furniture.

Haimsohn never advocated for a full reopening of businesses during the pandemic, but said the new phased-in restrictions make no sense.

“Today you can go in buy a home office desk at a big box retailer - touch it, feel it, maybe take it home, or get curbside delivery, but you can't come in my store and look at a desk,” he said.

Haimsohn hoped to be able to sell his high-end furniture at the very least by strict appointment. Some shoppers even said by appointment is the only way they'd spend their money.

“There's a lot of businesses that just don't work without having that tactile feel for what you're going to get,” said Dan Boyle, picking up take-out in Encinitas.

Boyle is all about supporting local.

“They have to figure out a way social distancing -wise to let the right amount of people in,” he said.

Even with new safety and hygiene protocols, Governor Newsom's orders don't allow for in store purchases yet, even for a store the size of Lawrance Furniture, unless they're selling essential goods.

“It wasn't fair. We handed an exclusive license to big box retailers to sell home furnishings,” said Haimsohn.

Other retailers who were allowed to open Friday, couldn't wait for it.

"We have been waiting, and waiting, and waiting for the day. It has been a very long [time],” said Deanne Ross who co-owns Act II in San Diego.