Some San Diego County events cancelled due to Kay, others continued rain or shine

Many events in San Diego County were postponed due to initial extreme weather concerns from Tropical Storm Kay.

SAN DIEGO — Concerts and events in San Diego County have been postponed due to initial extreme weather concerns from Tropical Storm Kay.

Alicia Keys cancelled her sold out show at San Diego State University on Friday night due to impending weather.

The Cruisin' Grand Escondido Classic Car Show was rescheduled due to rain.

People will have to enjoy the “Greatest Show on the Turf” it on October 15 instead.

Organizers of the SD Festival of the Arts had to make the tough decision to cancel the event for the safety of their guests and staff.

Some events are continuing rain or shine.

"It’s a lot cooler than it was. It's humid, but I'm cool with it. Of course we didn’t know it was going to happen and it's milder than it expected," said Patti Farrar of El Cajon.

Farrar came out to enjoy the San Diego Blue's Festival for her second time. She said she's grateful it went on as scheduled.

"I'm very happy it wasn’t cancelled. I'm very happy," said Farrar.

"We weren’t sure. We were sitting here hoping the event would go on and it wouldn't rain and it didn’t that bad and here we are, it's a beautiful day. I'm happy its not cancelled. It is a great line up and good food," said Poway resident, Fred Mangialli.

"You can't predict Cali weather! Its comes in cycles," said Jenkins.

The Pink Floyd Tribute Concert: The Wall at the Rady Shell is continuing Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

And hundreds of country fans, including Amanda Marsh, are enjoying Boots in the Park at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego.

"I was wiling to come rain or shine. It's humid. It feels like the south, not typical for Southern California weather," said Marsh.

"It's perfect for today and glad it's not raining. We are happy it moved inland and it's a great day to experience the fun, the action, the line dancing, the closeness and stage presence," said Combs.