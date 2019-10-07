SAN DIEGO — The search is on for whoever residents say is trashing neighborhoods in Imperial Beach. Residents say someone is illegally dumping massive piles of concrete and debris on people’s properties all over the city.

“It was just a dump truck [beeping] then a big boom,” said Paloma Lopez who lives next door to where a pile was dumped. “Everybody got freaked out and came to see what the commotion was about.”

Lopez says that boom was the sound of this pile being dropped in her neighbor's parking space. She says it happened around 4:30 a.m. on July 5 near Cypress Avenue and Florida Street.

The incident was one of about six neighbors have reported in the area within the last week.

Surveillance video from a nearby property captured video of a work truck speeding through the alley that same day. So far, neighbors haven't been able to clearly view the company's name.

Still from surveillance video shows work truck in alley near dump site

KFMB

"People dumping stuff on our property is not very acceptable to us,” said David Brienza who owns a property where someone dumped a pile of concrete over the weekend.

"They're just trying to cut costs and dump trash where they can dump it without paying for it to be delivered and properly disposed,” he said.

Brienza is now trying to track down any surveillance video from nearby businesses and homeowners in the area. But until then it's up to the individual property owners to remove the concrete themselves and that isn't cheap.

Brienza said it would cost $3000 - $4000.

Lopez says her neighbor whose elderly simply can't afford to have it removed so for now the concrete and debris remain in her driveway.

“This is such a strain to somebody - old or young - it's unacceptable,” said Lopez.

Concrete pile dumped in Imperial Beach neighborhood

KFMB

Concrete pile dumped in Imperial Beach neighborhood

KFMB