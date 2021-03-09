Sons play in honor of their beloved father and football coach, who died of COVID

47-year-old Carlos Chavez died of complication from COVID, including pneumonia. On Friday night, his 3 sons played football in their father's honor.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Three days ago, the Chavez family’s life changed forever, as Carlos Chavez a beloved coach, father, and husband died from COVID-19 after spending 34 days in the hospital.

"I'm just trying to keep my head straight, you know? To lead this team," said Carlos Chavez Jr.

Carlos Chavez Jr. is the team captain for the Orange Glen High School Patriots, playing his first game as captain and first game without his father.

"I feel him in spirit, but still I'm in a bit of disbelief, you know? I tend to think he’s recovering still, but there’s moments where I say, okay maybe he’s passed on so, just a bunch of mixed emotions," said Chavez Jr.

Ruth Chavez said she loves her sons and will continue to hold down the fort.

"I told them even though your dad's not here, his spirit is here, he said to me 'mom, my win tomorrow will be for dad,'" said Ruth.

Alejandro and Manuel, the youngest of the three boys won Friday night in the junior varsity game and they say it’s because of their dad.

"He was here on the sidelines and watching me on the sidelines, there’s one play I give out I blamed the line, but I could hear my dad saying it’s not your line, it’s in your head," said Manuel.

"You just have to fight strong, don’t do it for yourself, do it for your team so that’s what I did today," said Alejandro.

While they may not have their dad tonight, they say mom is taking full reigns and they will be okay.

"I have three wonderful boys that I know ... I love them very much, they know that," said Ruth.

And Chavez Jr. said it's been hard to cope.

"Take the time to say I love you to your because you never know how long you’re gonna stay with them for."

A celebration of life will be held at Orange Glen High School on September 18.