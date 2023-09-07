Soulja Boy and Bow Wow perform at SeaWorld San Diego

Beloved artists across generations like Ashanti, Vanilla Ice, Jordin Sparks, Bow Wow, and Soulja Boy were tapped to headline SeaWorld's summer concert series.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Crankin' their way all the way to San Diego, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow headlined SeaWorld San Diego's third night of their Summer Concert Series.

Throughout the summer, SeaWorld San Diego will welcome a lineup of iconic, Grammy-nominated, and chart-topping performers including Vanilla Ice, Jordin Sparks, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Todrick Hall, Tiffany, Jennifer Paige, Ashanti, and Mario, as part of its 2023 Summer Concert Series.

All concerts were scheduled to be held at SeaWorld San Diego's Bayside Amphitheater at 6 p.m., and admission to the concerts was included with park admission.

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow reportedly performed for a "sold-out" crowd, packing the Bayside Amphitheater to capacity, according to SeaWorld officials.

SeaWorld San Diego shared video with CBS 8 of the event which showed packed stands gathered around the legendary performers.

"With the All-New Summer Spectacular, guests will have endless opportunities to make new special summer family memories. The park will transform into a magical ocean wonderland full of friendly mermaids, swashbuckling pirates, and luminous light displays. With three new shows, a new parade, and so much more, guests won’t want to miss a second of the summer fun at SeaWorld San Diego," SeaWorld said in a press release.

Soulja Boy, a Grammy-nominated rapper, dancer, and producer, earned number 1 on the Billboard Top 100 with his classic song “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”. Bow Wow, a rapper, actor, and TV host, is best known for his popular hits “Like You (feat. Ciara),” “Let Me Hold You (feat. Omarion)”, and “Shortie Like Mine (Feat. Chris Brown).”

For more information about the concert series, click here.