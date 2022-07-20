Souplantation reopening in La Mesa delayed due to supply chain issues

Souplantation fans will have to wait a littler longer before tasting all the old menu items once again.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Souplantation fans will have to wait a littler longer before tasting all the old menu items once again. The reopening of the beloved eatery has been delayed due to a supply chain issue, according to Kitchen manager, Hannah Romita.

Romita posted the following letter addressed to the "Souplantation Nation" on the restaurant's sidewalk sign. It reads as follows:

"Because of the global shortage of microchips, the fire alarm panel has not been delivered yet, and the Re-Opening of Souplantation is delayed until clearance is obtained. We are determined to continue our efforts in bringing our beloved Souplantation back to life. We Love You and we will keep you posted. Thank you for understanding"

Back in May, 2020, all of the Souplantation restaurants were forced to close throughout the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, good news came for Souplantation fans when the new owners announced their plans to reopen up the Souplantation in La Mesa on Fletcher Parkway on July 4 with an interesting twist to their business concept.

Romita and her partner are also owners of an adult daycare and the seniors will use the space in the first half of the day.

People took to Twitter when they got word of the reopening saying, "This is the best news I've gotten in months," and "I have hope for the world."

Souplantation used to have nearly 100 locations.