South Bay residents voice frustrations over needed transportation improvements at SANDAG workshop

Feedback about the community’s priorities collected during the workshop will be used to draft the 2025 Regional Plan. Every four years, SANDAG updates the plan.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay families gathered in Chula Vista for a workshop hosted by the San Diego Association of Governments to voice frustrations experienced throughout their daily commutes to work. These residents told leaders the region is in need of major transportation improvements, such as overcrowding and unsafe conditions when taking the bus or trolley.

Chula Vista resident Ivy Leyva said she's seen the need for more buses and trolleys in the southern region of San Diego County as well.

“There's not enough time for the buses to run,” said Ivy Leyva, a Chula Vista resident.

She said her husband has missed work due to the lack of frequent public transportation in her area. He's also dealt with multiple delays and crowded transit stops.

“Today coming home from Downtown, the bus broke down on the 94 and they were stranded there,” Leyva said.

SANDAG officials said they have plans to increase transit options and speed up the blue line, which is San Diego County's busiest trolley line. She said they are hosting workshops throughout the county to announce new projects that will help workers and their commute.

“We are planning a new rail line from the border communities all the way up to Sorrento Valley where there’s one of the biggest centers in our region,” said Meier.

While some want better public transportation, others were at the meeting to voice concerns about SANDAG’s proposed mileage gas tax-four cents for every mile driven. Last fall CBS 8 reported that SANDAG struck down the proposal. SANDAG officials said no government agency has the authority to implement a tax that would impact our region without voter approval.

So far, SANDAG has not announced how it plans to fund some of its ambitious multi-billion dollar transportation plans.

This is the second SANDAG workshop of six. The next one will be in San Marcos on September 6th.