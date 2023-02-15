South Bay school janitor admits to filming women with a hidden camera in a bathroom

39-year-old Freddy Mogollan also pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography. Prosecutors say the victim was not a student at Bayside Steam Academy.

Example video title will go here for this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A janitor changed his plea Wednesday, and admitted to placing a hidden camera in a Bayside STEAM Academy bathroom and filming more than a dozen women.

39-year-old Freddy Mogollan pleaded guilty to one count of Possession of Child Pornography. According to prosecutors, the minor was not connected to the school. Mogollan also pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor counts of Invasion of Privacy.

Authorities say the camera was discovered back in October 2021.

Teacher Leslie Sandez told the judge Wednesday, she was the one who found it. "You took advantage of our trust for months," she said, looking directly at Mogollan, who kept his head down. "You videotaped us in our most private moments."

She went on to say that even though she appears calm and strong, his behavior affected her. She said she now experiences anxiety and stress.

Two teachers who did not speak in court told CBS 8 they left Bayside because of what happened. They talked abut how humiliating and awful it was to have to go to authorities and actually identify themselves in some of the images taken by Mogollan. They said they're scared the video is somewhere out there on the internet.

"How do we trust anyone again?" said Sandez. "How do I know a person who looks and acts good, is good?"

As part of the plea deal, Mogollan will spend a year behind bars. He'll have to register as a sex offender for life. He's required to attend sex addicts anonymous classes twice a week.

WATCH RELATED: South Bay school janitor charged with filming women in restrooms for seven years