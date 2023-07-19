South Bay students head back to school

It's the first day of school for students on a year-round schedule.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The Sweetwater Union High School District announced they are continuing their commitment to foster deeper learning experiences for all students.

This year, the school district is working on a new approach called Embrace Deeper Learning. The district is placing a special emphasis on deeper learning which focuses on thinking critically, creatively, and analytically.

A recent law aimed at reducing sleep deprivation among adolescents is being implemented in the Sweetwater Union High School District beginning July 2022.

The Pupil Late Start Bill (SB 328) was introduced by Sen. Anthony Portantino and was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October 2019. Under this new legislation, California's middle schools cannot start required classes earlier than 8:00 a.m. and high schools cannot start required classes earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Exact scheduling within those timeframes is left to local school districts, with allowances made for rural communities. The guidelines went into effect in the 2022 school year for most districts.

The issue of transportation is a "very fragile conversation", according to district staff, who said there will be further updates on this matter.

According to district staff, as soon as Chief Facilities and Operations Officer Janea Quirk and her team looked into this issue, their initial impression was that the district would need to hire 40 new bus drivers and busses.