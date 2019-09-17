SAN DIEGO — A South Park mural, sponsored by San Diego restaurants, was recently vandalized – sparking an online debate.

Photos posted on the Buona Forchetta San Diego's Instagram account show the mural on Fern Street spray painted over to read, #EthnicCleansing, instead of #NeighborhoodLove.

Below the hashtag another line was added that reads, #HipsterPacifism.

Community members on the social media platform expressed sadness and outrage at the crime. Others, however, pointed out the vandalism of the mural highlights the issue of gentrification.

The owner of Buona Forchetta told News 8 on Monday night that he is “sympathetic to the problem but feels this was the wrong way to approach it.”