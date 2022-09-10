South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.

A local taco shop in San Diego has been rated the best taco shop in the nation, according to Yelp's top 100 tacos list.

SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation.

The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.

Yelp's 'Top 100 Tacos' list proclaimed Ed Fernandez Birrieria, nestled in a small shop in the heart of South Bay, the #1 taco stop in the nation.

"You have to get the birria like it's just; you can smell it from miles away," said Grace Gill, who lives nearby and doesn't mind waiting in a busy line for the tacos.

While the taco shop is usually busy on a regular Sunday morning, since Yelp's rating this week, visitors have more than doubled.

According to Yelp, it was rated number one because of how fresh, affordable and unique the seasoning is.

"It's always been the best; it's the best birria in town," said Jessica Colon, who is a regular and visits the birrieria whenever she and her family have the chance.

Birria is a Mexican beef stew wrapped in handmade corn tortillas, and the shop owner is Jose Fernandez – you can usually find him in the shop's kitchen.

Fernandez opened his shop in 2005 with his brother and even named it after him; together, they came up with their birria recipe.

"At the time, there were no birrierias in San Diego, so I said, I want to open one, and I want to make it unique," said Jose.

His brother Ed Fernandez passed away a few years ago, but he says he knows Ed would be so proud to see the crowds of people lining up for Fernandez's birria tacos.

"I knew the food seemed great, but I never knew it would draw this much attention," said Jose.

Many drooling customers who waited in line for the shop's birria tacos told CBS 8 that the tacos are unlike any other, and that's because they are authentic Mexican tacos that remind them of their grandparents' homemade food.

However, instead of crossing over to Tijuana, where most of the customers' families are from–it's located in San Diego for all locals to try.

Fernandez also says his business would not thrive without the help of his workers.

"I want to thank my team because, without them, none of this would have been possible; I wouldn't have gotten this honor if it wasn't for their help," said Jose.

The birrieria shop will turn 18 years old in May 2023.