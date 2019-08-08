SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of robbing a North Park bank late Wednesday afternoon while claiming to have a bomb was arrested a short time later on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, prompting a partial closure of the freeway while police checked his car for weapons.



The holdup occurred at a US Bank branch office in the 3200 block of University Avenue about 4:45 p.m., according to San Diego police.



Officers responding to the crime caught up with the suspect a short time later and tailed him as he drove to the south on I-5, Officer Robert Heims said.



Shortly after 5 p.m., the suspect pulled to a stop in the middle of the freeway near Palomar Street. Police shut down the southbound lanes while arresting the suspect, whose name was not immediately available.



Police then brought in a service dog to check the suspect's getaway vehicle. About 5:35 p.m., after conducting a sweep of the car, officers gave an all-clear for the interstate to be reopened.