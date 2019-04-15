SAN DIEGO —

A portion of a new southbound pedestrian plaza on the east side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry opened Monday morning. The plaza is located immediately south of the Metropolitan Transit System's trolley and bus station and allows pedestrians to walk directly from the trolley plaza south into Mexico.

The plaza is part of ongoing construction aimed to “modernize and expand” the port of entry, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.

Officials note that southbound pedestrians also continue to have the option of crossing through PedWest on the west side of the port of entry.

