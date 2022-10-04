San Diego southeastern neighborhoods dealing with bigger inequalities compared to others

The analysis showed the median income in southeastern communities for 2019 was $41,000 when the overall median income in the county was $78,980.

SAN DIEGO — Some of the southeastern communities in San Diego County are known for being the most culturally diverse neighborhoods.

Barrio Logan and other neighborhoods in southeastern San Diego, locals are dealing with some of the starkest disparities compared to the rest of the city.

According to recent data provided by local researchers, these are underserved communities that fall in the federally designated Promise Zone.

These are neighborhoods where the federal government partners work with local leaders to streamline resources across agencies and deliver comprehensive support.

For south San Diego communities, many locals are suffering with extreme poverty and inequalities compared to other cities in San Diego.

The analysis showed the median income in the promise zone for 2019 was $41,000 when the overall median income in the city was $78,980.

“It’s becoming hard to be affordable, for people being straight out of college. For people who are living here with their families,” said Alejandro Martinez, who is living in Barrio Logan and has noticed high-cost of housing.

While some locals recognize these communities have gone through progressive changes, they say the industrial areas of these neighborhoods have largely contributed to the housing crisis affecting minority families.

“Yeah I mean the cost of living is outrageous, I mean people are barely making ends meet. Being residential and industrial, the industrial is what takes a lot of the living space away from it,” said Barrio Logan resident Willy Valencia.

The industrial areas near the freeways are also the cause of high asthma rates in San Diego. Families say the air pollution has even caused children to become nauseous.

According to this recent data, asthma rates in the Promise Zone was more than double than the city’s overall rate.

It found that the rate in the zone had 75.32 cases per 10,000 people, while the city’s overall rate was 35.84 cases per 10,000 people.

Which is why local activists have been motivating residents to vote and help bring change, but even voter turnout is below the national rate.

In the 2020 general election, voter turnout in the Promise Zone was 57 percent, well below the national rate of 67 percent and San Diego County’s rate of 72 percent.

Researchers hope that by collecting this data, officials will establish larger equity efforts throughout the communities.