Southwest flight cancellations affecting travelers in San Diego

On Saturday, the airline canceled a total of 808 flights across the United States; as of Sunday afternoon, they had canceled over 1,000 more.

SAN DIEGO — Southwest Airlines customers at San Diego International Airport and across the country are experiencing a large number of cancellations this weekend.

The airline said in a Facebook post that due to air traffic control issues and disruptive weather that a large number of flights would be canceled across the U.S.

Customers who were affected by cancelations were asked to rebook their flights by visiting Southwest's website.

USA TODAY reported Sunday that the FAA responded to the claims saying the weather and air traffic control issues were limited to Friday afternoon. The FAA did not name Southwest specifically in its response.

“Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place,” the FAA statement read, according to USA TODAY. “Please contact the airlines for details about current flight schedules.”

SDIA reported at least 47 Southwest flights were canceled there over the weekend, including 27 flights on Sunday, according to Flight Aware.

The canceled flights accounted for 28% of Southwest's schedule which was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.

The union representing Southwest pilots said in a Saturday statement that its members were not participating in "any official or unofficial job actions" and placed at least part of the blame on the airline.

"Our Pilots will continue to overcome SWA management’s poor planning, as well as any external operational challenges, and remain the most productive Pilots in the world," the statement read. "They will continue to be focused on their highest priority — safety. SWAPA Pilots are true professionals and will always maintain the highest level of responsibility to their crews, their passengers, and our airline."

The nationwide cancellations came after the airline announced this week that the company will now require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccinated by Dec. 8. It was unclear whether this impacted the high volume of cancellations across the country.