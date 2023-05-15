Southwest flight bound for San Diego returns to Hawaii after crew finds cracked shield

The plane was taken out of service for maintenance, a representative for Southwest confirmed.

SAN DIEGO — A flight bound for San Diego was returned to Hawaii after the flight crew reported a cracked windshield

Southwest Airlines Flight 2367 departed Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu on Sunday. According to the FAA, at around 6:25 p.m. local time the crew discovered a crack in the windshield.

The Boeing 737 that departed for San Diego International Airport returned to Honolulu without incident. The windshield didn't shatter, and remained intact due to the multiple layers of glass and other materials.

"We apologize to Customers for the inconvenience and appreciate their patience and understanding as we always maintain Safety as our uncompromising priority," said a representative from Southwest.

The plane was taken out of service for maintenance, a representative for Southwest confirmed.

The FAA says they will investigate the cause for the cracked windshield.



