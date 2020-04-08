Southwest High School student brandishes BB gun during online classes

SDPD made contact with the student and his parents and said it turned out to be a BB gun. The student told police he was making a "dumb joke."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Police Department confirmed Monday morning a report that a Southwest High School student brandished a weapon during online classes.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m in the 1100 block of Hollister. Police said a 16-year-old male student showed a handgun online during a virtual classroom session.

