Southwest High School student brandishes BB gun during online classes

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Police Department confirmed Monday morning a report that a Southwest High School student brandished a weapon during online classes. 

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m in the 1100 block of Hollister. Police said a 16-year-old male student showed a handgun online during a virtual classroom session. 

SDPD made contact with the student and his parents and said it turned out to be a BB Gun. The student told police he was making a "dumb joke." 

The student is being detained for further evaluation, according to SDPD.

