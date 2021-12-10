Southwest Pilots Union denies cancellations due to protest over vaccine mandate

Over 2,000 Southwest flights were canceled since Friday. The airline blames bad weather and other external constraints.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Over the weekend thousands of Southwest Airline passengers were stranded nationwide because of cancellations, impacting people traveling in and out of San Diego.

The airline blamed the over 2,000 cancellations on bad weather and air traffic control issues, but online rumors claimed the delays stemmed from a pilot protest over the airline’s incoming vaccine mandate.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association denied those rumors and said they did not plan a protest or sickout. The pilots association that represents 9,000 Southwest pilots asked a federal court on Friday to block the airline’s order that all employees get vaccinated. The union is suing the airline over this policy.

“We're able now to look back and we have data on what exactly happened. Our pilot sick rates are right in line with what was occurring this summer so that's a fairly normal,” said Captain Casey Murray the President of the Southwest Airlines Pilot Association.

Murray puts the blame directly on a Southwest operational meltdown.

"I point to how they manage the network and how their I.T. also supports that network. Once a little hiccup occurs due to the internal processes, our pilots aren't getting to where they need to be. We've been sounding this alarm for about four years and have seen very little approach to correcting it," Murray said.

With the holiday travel season around the corner, AAA Southern California travel advisors suggest booking flights early for more route options.

“If you're flying from San Diego to the East Coast this holiday season, consider layovers in warmer destinations like Phoenix as opposed to Denver because you never know what those winter conditions may be,” said Doug Shupe AAA Travel Corporate Communications & Programs Manager.

He also suggests downloading the airline app to avoid waiting on the phone for travel updates because travel advisors are expecting a variety of challenges with airlines over the next couple of months.

“One in three Americans traveling are interested in travel insurance more now than they were before the pandemic so it's definitely been on the rise because people want to protect their investment,” said Shupe.