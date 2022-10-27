SpaceX Starlink rocket seen above San Diego County

What appeared to look like a meteor in the sky was actually a rocket launch of SpaceX satellites above San Diego County.

SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, emanating from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch window began at 6:14 p.m., SpaceX said.

“Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean,” SpaceX said.

Similar to recent sightings of strange things in the sky, San Diegans shared what they saw on social media.

Saw it over San Diego. pic.twitter.com/GbNb0YPqoR — Keith Thomas Warner (@KWarner87) October 28, 2022

Pretty cool sight from N County San Diego! pic.twitter.com/ZJ9XPzPPp3 — Rochelle Cohn (@Rcohnhead) October 28, 2022

With the clear skies this evening, it was easy to see the plume of the SpaceX rocket that launched from Vandenburg from San Diego at 614 PM (picture taken about 25 minutes later from outside the NWS office in Rancho Bernardo)... pic.twitter.com/o9hduEyL3i — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 28, 2022